Donald Trump Is Making Someone Else Face The Cameras To Announce DACA's Fate

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will hold a news briefing Tuesday morning at the Department of Justice to discuss the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era executive action that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

President Donald Trump, who reportedly is planning to shutter the program after a six-month delay, is not scheduled to attend. In fact, the only public event on the president’s schedule on Tuesday is a photo op before a meeting with GOP congressional leaders on tax reform.

“Big week coming up!” Trump said in a Twitter post on Monday evening.

Many unanswered questions remain about the administration’s plans for the program, such as whether any of the approximately 800,000 current DACA recipients can continue renewing their permits, or whether young undocumented immigrants can still apply for a permit within the next six months.

Then there is the matter of a legislative fix ― will Republicans in Congress pass a bill to shield so-called Dreamers from deportation? Will the president sign it into law? Or will Trump use the six-month delay to buy time and ultimately not follow through on shuttering DACA?

Don’t expect too many of those questions answered by your public officials on Tuesday, however. Sessions will “not be taking questions” after his briefing with reporters, per a DOJ advisory sent Monday.

*The Attorney General will not be taking questions following the briefing.* #DACApic.twitter.com/n995gVUrxx — Michael A. Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) September 5, 2017

The president, meanwhile, seems like he’d prefer that the whole debate just go away. According to the New York Times, an “exasperated” Trump asked his aides for “a way out” of a situation he boxed himself into by promising to repeal the program immediately upon taking office, while also insisting he would show “great heart” in dealing with Dreamers.