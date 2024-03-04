Donald Trump Makes An Incredibly Dubious Claim About 2020 Election, Even For Him

Donald Trump claimed 82% of the nation believes the 2020 election was rigged against him, citing a poll that appears to be very difficult to find. (Watch the video below.)

In the umpteenth regurgitation of lies that he was denied victory through fraud, the criminally indicted former president told supporters in North Carolina Saturday that a whopping share of the electorate agrees with him.

“What happened at that last election is a disgrace, and we’re not going to let it happen again,” the GOP frontrunner said ahead of Super Tuesday’s slate of primaries that includes North Carolina. “Did you ever notice they go after the people that want to find out where the cheating was — and, by the way, 82% of the country understands that it was a rigged election, OK? You can’t have a country with that.”

“A poll came out, 82% ― but they go after the people — they don’t go after the people that rigged the election — they go after the people that looking, they’re looking for the people that rigged the election,” he continued. “And that’s the people they go after. They got away with something; they’re never going to get away with it again.”

The only polls that appear to even remotely correspond to the numbers Trump blathered on about are referring to conservatives only. Not the country.

A May 2023 Rasmussen poll found that 84% of those who voted for Trump believed it’s “likely the outcome was affected by cheating.” And according to a 2021 Public Religion Research Institute poll cited by the conservative Washington Examiner, 82% of “Republicans who most trust Fox News” either “completely agree” or “mostly agree” that Trump was robbed of victory.

Again, those statistics do not cover the general electorate. Not even close.

A Washington Post survey published in January indicated that 33% of Americans believe Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud.

Trump faces criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the election in two cases.

