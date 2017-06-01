Donald Trump makes disastrous climate announcement, but first, some smooth jazz

While the world anxiously waited to hear whether or not President Trump would pull out of the Paris Agreement, a jazz band outside the White House kept things chill AF.

After much anticipation, Trump announced on Twitter that he would be making a statement about the country's future with the major climate agreement on Thursday in the White House Rose Garden.

I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

And what better way to pregame that very important speech than with a nice tasteful jazz performance, am I right??!

Before Trump pulled out of the Paris Agreement, which left the U.S. with only two other countries — Nicaragua and Syria — who also rejected the agreement, many business leaders, celebrities, and scientists publicly warned against the decision.

But hey, Trump knows that some nice, smooth jazz music can solve any problem.

As people waited for the president (who was more than 30 minutes late) to take the stage, the image of what appears to be the United States Marine Band performing jazz in the Rose Garden was all they had to mock.

The United States Marine Band is playing jazz in the Rose Garden ahead of Trump's announcement that he'll withdraw from the Paris agreement. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 1, 2017

In the rose garden at the White House, where a celebratory jazz band is playing ahead of climate change announcement. pic.twitter.com/jGvNT0j1Ep — David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) June 1, 2017

Reporters gathering now in WH Rose Garden for Paris withdrawal announcement. There is a jazz combo playing behind us. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) June 1, 2017

Jazz playing in the WH Rose Garden = violins playing on the sinking Titanic. Enjoy the 🌹s while you can. #ActOnClimate [📸: @jonathanvswan] pic.twitter.com/SWgI22G9za — Kathleen Miles (@mileskathleen) June 1, 2017

The soft jazz playing in the rose garden before Trump's Paris announcement sounds like what they would play in 2017 on the Titanic. — Stephen Lacey (@Stphn_Lacey) June 1, 2017

Big crowd in the Rose Garden ahead of Trump's Paris accord announcement. Jazz band playing in the background. Weird stuff. pic.twitter.com/jaP4ClFSF1 — Christoph Scheuerman (@chrischeuermann) June 1, 2017

Jazz music in the Rose Garden... Stephen Miller putting the finishing touches on Trump's remarks- #showtime...except...this isn't a show — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) June 1, 2017

"Celebratory mood in the White House Rose Garden for Paris announcement. A jazz band is playing." pic.twitter.com/kbE5L1le90 — Covfefe Ortíz (@TUSK81) June 1, 2017

Some people passed the time by thinking up some climate-friendly requests for the band to play! Fun!

Jazz band playing in the Rose Garden as world waits for Paris announcement. "Nearer My God to Thee"? pic.twitter.com/rWkWBwl2zE — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) June 1, 2017

Request "End of the World" by REM!! — Olivemama🍸🐶🐾 (@Olivemama5) June 1, 2017

Request "Ship of Fools" by World Party — Breakthrough Fitness (@fitness_linda) June 1, 2017

A new first. Marine jazz band playing in Rose Garden. Will they play: Au Revoir, Paris? pic.twitter.com/Oj9yW8FJmZ — Bill Press (@bpshow) June 1, 2017

"Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth" by Sparks! — 100Hairs (@GratuitousSax) June 1, 2017

In fact, with this romantic setting, some might even say Trump's monumental climate announcement felt a bit like an episode of The Bachelor ...

LIVE from the White House! pic.twitter.com/sC4G7lvLQT — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) June 1, 2017

Though this random jazz band may seem a bit odd, Trump is certainly no stranger to oddly timed celebratory gestures. We learned this after the House Republicans voted on a health care repeal bill and definitely did not enjoy a cart full of beer.

Enjoy that Rose Garden while you can, Trump!