Donald Trump sparks outrage after lashing out at Puerto Rico mayor over Hurricane Maria relief efforts

Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz hugs a woman during her visit to an elderly home - EFE

First came the desperate appeal for more help. Carmen Yulin Cruz, mayor of Puerto Rico’s main city San Juan, made it clear with a T-shirt slogan that read: "Help Us, We Are Dying."

In interviews she pleaded for more federal aid for an island battered by Hurricane Maria, where she said people had no choice but to drink from creeks.

And then she addressed her message directly to the President.

“I keep saying it: SOS. If anyone can hear us; if Mr. Trump can hear us, let's just get it over with and get the ball rolling," she told CNN.

Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean, in pictures

Donald Trump heard her but was not impressed. As he has done so many times before he used Twitter to hit back at what he took to be personal criticism, accusing Ms Cruz of poor leadership.

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

...want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

His remarks sparked outrage on social media.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and original star of “Hamilton”, said the president was "going straight to hell".

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw





— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

I this it's clear where the 'poor leadership' lies @realDonaldTrump Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017

The definition of "poor leadership" is sitting at your golf club while millions of US citizens beg for your help, @realDonaldTrump. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 30, 2017

Don’t let anyone make you feel alone. We are with you and Puerto Rico. https://t.co/CxI1eRXJ8L — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2017

After winning praise for his response to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which stormed through Texas and Florida respectively, Mr Trump has been accused of neglecting Puerto Rico, home to 3.4 million Americans.

He spent last weekend addressing supporters in Alabama and igniting a row over American footballers and their attitude to the American flag and anthem, a dispute that appeared to preoccupy the President for days.

At least 16 people died on the island when the hurricane barrelled ashore.

It took until Thursday, more than a week after Maria struck, for the administration to waive a law that banned foreign ships from delivering goods to Puerto Rico.

Almost half the population remains without potable water and no-one knows when the island’s electricity grid will be back online.

He later resumed the defence of his handling of the crisis in a series of tweets.

To the people of Puerto Rico:

Do not believe the #FakeNews!#PRStrong����

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

My Administration, Governor @RicardoRossello, and many others are working together to help the people of Puerto Rico in every way... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

......#FakeNews critics are working overtime, but we're getting great marks from the people that truly matter! #PRStrong���� — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

For her part, Ms Cruz avoided engaging in a tit-for-tat battle, instead calling for a united focus on the people who need help as she posted a collage of images showing her aiding residents. In one photograph she is up to her waste in water.

The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our "true colors". We cannot be distracted by anything else. pic.twitter.com/7PAINk19xM — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) September 30, 2017