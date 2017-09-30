    Donald Trump sparks outrage after lashing out at Puerto Rico mayor over Hurricane Maria relief efforts

    Rob Crilly
    Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz hugs a woman during her visit to an elderly home - EFE

    First came the desperate appeal for more help. Carmen Yulin Cruz, mayor of Puerto Rico’s main city San Juan, made it clear with a T-shirt slogan that read: "Help Us, We Are Dying." 

    In interviews she pleaded for more federal aid for an island battered by Hurricane Maria, where she said people had no choice but to drink from creeks.

    And then she addressed her message directly to the President.

    “I keep saying it: SOS. If anyone can hear us; if Mr. Trump can hear us, let's just get it over with and get the ball rolling," she told CNN.

    Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean, in pictures

    Donald Trump heard her but was not impressed. As he has done so many times before he used Twitter to hit back at what he took to be personal criticism, accusing Ms Cruz of poor leadership.

     

    His remarks sparked outrage on social media.

    Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and original star of “Hamilton”, said the president was "going straight to hell".

     After winning praise for his response to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which stormed through Texas and Florida respectively, Mr Trump has been accused of neglecting Puerto Rico, home to 3.4 million Americans. 

    He spent last weekend addressing supporters in Alabama and igniting a row over American footballers and their attitude to the American flag and anthem, a dispute that appeared to preoccupy the President for days.

    At least 16 people died on the island when the hurricane barrelled ashore.

    It took until Thursday, more than a week after Maria struck, for the administration to waive a law that banned foreign ships from delivering goods to Puerto Rico.

    Almost half the population remains without potable water and no-one knows when the island’s electricity grid will be back online.

    He later resumed the defence of his handling of the crisis in a series of tweets.

    For her part, Ms Cruz avoided engaging in a tit-for-tat battle, instead calling for a united focus on the people who need help as she posted a collage of images showing her aiding residents. In one photograph she is up to her waste in water.

    "I have only one goal, and it is saving lives," Ms Cruz, mayor of Puerto Rico's largest city, said in an interview with Bloomberg.

    "I will say whatever needs to be said or done to be able to do that. There should be no distractions. There's no time for anything else."

    In an interview on MSNBC, she said: “I was asking for help. I wasn’t saying anything nasty about the president.”

    Mr Trump is expected to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday and was scheduled to have a one-hour telephone briefing on Saturday with Brock Long, Federal Emergency Management Agency head,  Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo Rossello, and other local officials.