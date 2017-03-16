    Donald Trump is killing Meals on Wheels and it's a serious problem

    Christina Careaga
    Mashable

    Put impaired veterans, elderly shut-ins and those who cannot leave their homes on the long list of American's that the president doesn't seem to want to support. 

    President Trump is — you guessed it — coming under fire again for a newly proposed budget that would completely eliminate federal funding for the Meals on Wheels program. That's a problem.

    Meals on Wheels provides food to the elderly, poor, disabled, veterans and others who often cannot leave their homes or prepare their own meals. Beyond providing nutritious food for the seniors, the service also supplies those that may lack social interactions with a friendly visit from a volunteer and a safety check to ensure they are okay.

    Under Trump's proposed budget, the entirety of the Department of Housing and Urban Development's $3 billion Community Development Block Grant program would be eliminated. These grants fund services for low-income Americans — including grants for Meals on Wheels.

    Because Meals on Wheels programs are typically funded by several sources, it's thankfully improbable that that Trump's cuts would end the services altogether, but the number of people the program is able to serve would be greatly reduced.

    The obviously problematic proposal has many people up in arms, and they're sounding off on Twitter.

    You can click here to donate to Meals on Wheels, or here to find your nearest program to volunteer your lunch break.

    To oppose Trump's budget cuts, be sure to contact your state’s representatives in the Senate and the House to speak out and vote against the proposal.

