Donald Trump Jr. Self-Owns With Inadvertent Attack On His Dad

Social media users had a field day with Donald Trump Jr.’s latest gripe.

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son complained on Thursday to Newsmax’s Eric Bolling about people adjusting their valuations of his father’s properties depending on their motives.

The former president has admitted he is struggling to meet the $464 million bond needed to appeal his civil fraud conviction, which stemmed from decadeslong overvaluation of assets to secure loans and make deals, and undervaluation for tax reasons.

If the ex-POTUS can’t get the money together by Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James can begin the process of seizing his assets. It’s prompted speculation as to how much properties like Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago are actually worth.

“If it’s worth 18 million and that’s good for the soundbite at the time, it’s worth 18 million,” Trump Jr. claimed to Bolling. “If it’s worth hundreds of millions the next day for a different purpose, it’s worth hundreds of millions. And that’s what’s going on.”

Trump Jr. had killed irony with his comments, critics mocked on X (formerly Twitter).

Donald Trump Jr murders irony by complaining about other people changing the values of Trump properties based on convenience pic.twitter.com/B5gDV1R6Pm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2024

These people have murdered irony so many times, I'm surprised Merriam-Webster hasn't removed it from the dictionary. https://t.co/XGEjUkacMf — CallItAsISeeIt (@CallItAsISeeIt7) March 22, 2024

Irony has died so many times during Trump’s tenure…but this it won’t come back from. RIP https://t.co/OU4jicCBms — Rose Benson (@NotoriousRBF) March 22, 2024

"The people screaming about the fascism are acting a lot like the fascists."



Actually, enforcing laws against fraud is good. https://t.co/9Ry9py7hPm — Nick Brooke (@Hi_Dr_Nick) March 22, 2024

He’s literally describing what they did lmao 🤣 — Brett Friedman (@pistachio_deez) March 22, 2024

Other people changing the values of Trump properties? Umm...someone's a little confused. That is exactly what the Trump Org was doing and they got caught. — Nick Berry 🎤 (@NickBerryMusik) March 22, 2024

These assets are worth what a buyer is willing to pay.



Thanks for fucking around. We’re all about to find out. #FAFO — GM (@GaryMintz) March 22, 2024

Whomp whomp! Cry me a river 😭

My heart bleeds for you 😂 pic.twitter.com/qqIajOb7ZJ — lotta_oswalt (@LottaOswalt) March 22, 2024

I love this: Junior is admitting his father practices "situational reality" changing facts depending on what he's doing.



In other words: Donald Trump is making it up as he goes along. — Jack (but not THAT Jack) (@jacktomalis) March 22, 2024

His point is right, they need to take many more assets because they are overvalued and so leveraged it won’t cover the judgment 😂 — Sicky Dimpkins 🐙 (@ddickinsonlaw) March 22, 2024

The inheritance isn't going the way he planned. https://t.co/x21Mz46zny — Steven Cockdiamond (@StvnCockdiamond) March 22, 2024

