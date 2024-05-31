Donald Trump Jr. Quotes Most Unexpected Source To Pledge Revenge For Verdict

Donald Trump Jr. quoted conservative comic Rob Schneider in a vow for political revenge Thursday after Donald Trump was convicted in his criminal hush money trial. (Watch the video below.)

Because nobody carries weight like a long-ago “Saturday Night Live” trouper who likes to rant on X?

Trump Jr. was railing at the FBI and other “three-letter agencies” on his “Triggered” podcast when he cited a story on the trial outcome. He read the headline: “Rob Schneider on Trump New York guilty verdict.”

“Hold on, this is a Breitbart article,” he said as he continued to recite the title. “GOP will have to retaliate against Democrats when they regain power.”

The article focused on the “Deuce Bigalow” star’s call for GOP vengeance, which he tempered with a plea to refrain from violence.

“And just like that… A former President of the United States has been hounded and found guilty by biased Democrats,” Schneider wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Now the Republicans will have to retaliate against Democrats when they regain power. I appeal to ALL AMERICANS TO REFRAIN FROM VIOLENCE.”

The “making copies” guy had Jr. at “retaliate.”

“Yeah, you know, he’s right,” the former president’s oldest son said. “That’s the problem. I wish that wasn’t the case, but we don’t have a choice. They have shown their hand. When people tell you who they are, believe them. If we don’t start fighting fire with fire, they’re just going to keep doing it. And they’ll take their wins and they’ll laugh, and when we do it back, they’ll say ‘you’re threatening democracy.’”

″... So, until we do that ― and Rob Schneider’s not even a ― former liberal, just watching what’s going on. I mean, it’s sort of crazy,” Trump Jr. continued.

Well before the former president was found guilty Thursday of concealing hush money payments to a porn star before the 2016 election, he was vowing revenge against his political opponents.

In November he said he would “root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream.”

Schneider, who recently outraged even Republicans at a GOP event with stand-up that a senator called “gross and vulgar,” has voiced increasingly reactionary views over the years. He often rants at the left on X.

He also has accused mainstream talk-show hosts of indoctrinating viewers while cheering on conservative pols.

On Thursday, Schneider even gave a shoutout to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his trial analysis.

“This man will eventually become President of the United States and the country and the world for that matter will all be better for it,” Schneider wrote.

