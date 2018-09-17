Donald Trump Jr. Posts Meme Mocking Woman Accusing Brett Kavanaugh Of Sexual Assault

Donald Trump Jr. posted a meme on Instagram making fun of the woman who alleges that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were high school students.

“Judge Kavanaugh’s sexual assault letter found by Dems,” reads the caption at the top of an image, which features a crayon letter in what looks like a child’s handwriting. The letter’s scrawl reads: “Will you be my girlfriend” alongside boxes marked with “yes” and “no.”

“The Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now,” the president’s eldest son wrote in apparent sarcasm in his caption. “Finestein had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote ... honorable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency.”

“Finestein” appears to be a reference to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. She said she reported the accuser’s letter to the FBI last week.

Trump appears to have made the Instagram post on Saturday. A day later, Christine Blasey Ford stepped forward in a Washington Post interview as the author of the confidential letter sent in late July to Feinstein. Ford told the Post in the article published on Sunday that Kavanaugh pinned her down and groped her while another male teenager watched when she was 15 in suburban Maryland around 1982.

Ford, now 51, also said she “thought he might inadvertently kill me.”

Kavanaugh, in a statement issued by the White House, denied the incident took place. Kavanaugh’s classmate, Mark Judge, said in a statement to The Weekly Standard that he has “no recollection of any of the events described in today’s Post article or attributed to her letter.”

Ford would agree to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, her lawyer, Debra Katz, said Monday on the “Today” show.

Trump Jr.’s Instagram post drew a comment from Lynne Patton, who heads the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s New York and New Jersey regional office for the Trump administration. She posted emojis of a laughing face and hands raised in agreement.

Trump Jr. took a further swipe at the sexual assault allegation in a response to a person who commented on his Instagram post, writing: “you joke about it, but it’s important to find the truth regardless of the outcome.”

Replied Trump: “An anonymous letter from an anonymous source that a senator sat on for over 2 months that’s talks about a very public figure who has been scrutinized for decades that the FBI refused to even look at conveniently appears right as he’s finishing confirmation?

“Yea that’s credible... you can’t really buy that crap can you?”