Donald Trump Jr., Jimmy Kimmel spar via Twitter on Harvey Weinstein: 'I look forward to your monologues'

Looks like Donald Trump, Jr. will be tuning into late night this week.

The son of President Trump initiated a brief but fiery exchange with Jimmy Kimmel on Saturday, expressing doubt that the "Live!" host will address recent developments about ousted studio honcho Harvey Weinstein.

"Thoughts on Harvey Weinstein?" Trump Jr. tweeted at Kimmel, two days after news broke that Weinstein, a longtime Democratic donor, had sexually harassed mutiple women.

"You mean that big story from the liberal, one-sided @nytimes?" Kimmel replied four minutes later. "I think it is disgusting." (Trump, of course, has often taken aim at the New York Times.)

"Great I look forward to your monologues next week," Trump Jr. responded. "You're probably due for a change if only for a moment or two."

"Great - in the meantime, enjoy this!" Kimmel shot back, linking to a video of Donald Trump's infamous Access Hollywood "Grab her by the p---y" tape.





Trump Jr. did not respond to Kimmel's tweet.

The Weinstein story broke one year to the day that the Access Hollywood tape was leaked. In addition to the "grab her" comment, Trump's quotes included references to "trying to f--k" married women and an inability to not kiss women when he seems them.

"It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait," Trump said. "And when you're a star they let you do it."