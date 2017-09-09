Donald Trump Jr. doesn't seem to know which way framed photos of your children should face

Donald Trump Jr. loves his children so much that he doesn't actually look at them all day.

The father of five was pictured sitting at his desk in Trump Tower, contemplating his fate in a New York Times article earlier this week about his meeting with Senate investigators over his ties to Russia.

On Saturday, however, Twitter noticed something odd about the photo, taken in February.

I, too, casually arrange photographs of my 100 children to face outwards so I can only see the backs of frames pic.twitter.com/Pa0cHP5ayj — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 8, 2017

Ah, yes. Trump Jr. doesn't actually seem to look at the photos of his brood all day. Or, more likely, he turned them around for his New York Times photoshoot. Which is weird.

Also, he has a bobblehead doll of his dad. Which is also weird.

*100 children and large portrait of myself https://t.co/ixWh3I2ESE — Alessandra T Codinha (@ATCodinha) September 8, 2017

Today in Not at All Staged Photoshoot: https://t.co/4UeHz19DRu — Hubert O'Hearn (@BTBReviews) September 9, 2017

The bobblehead is a nice touch. https://t.co/hluG3BLlAl — Annemarie Conte (@annemarieconte) September 9, 2017

Is there really any other way to do it? 😂 🤔🤔 https://t.co/I8nDRn9EU7 — Aleem (@TrudeauMacron) September 9, 2017

His photos shoots are all awkward af pic.twitter.com/LoVhqrVpyr — pauisanoun (@pauisanoun) September 8, 2017

Donald Trump III and his four siblings really appreciate getting in the shot.