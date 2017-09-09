    Donald Trump Jr. doesn't seem to know which way framed photos of your children should face

    Emma Hinchliffe
    View photos

    Donald Trump Jr. loves his children so much that he doesn't actually look at them all day. 

    The father of five was pictured sitting at his desk in Trump Tower, contemplating his fate in a New York Times article earlier this week about his meeting with Senate investigators over his ties to Russia. 

    On Saturday, however, Twitter noticed something odd about the photo, taken in February. 

    Ah, yes. Trump Jr. doesn't actually seem to look at the photos of his brood all day. Or, more likely, he turned them around for his New York Times photoshoot. Which is weird. 

    Also, he has a bobblehead doll of his dad. Which is also weird.

    Donald Trump III and his four siblings really appreciate getting in the shot. 

    WATCH: The striking differences between Stephen King 'It' and the 1990’s mini series

    View photos
    Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fvideo uploaders%2fdistribution thumb%2fimage%2f81605%2f3e07624b 1ddc 4bc5 89c2 1f685b59044b