Donald Trump Jr Could Have Future In Politics

The eldest son of President Donald Trump might have a future in politics. While Donald Trump Jr. denied speculation that he would run against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2018, he didn’t rule out the possibility of a run for the position altogether.

“I am not running in 2018,” Trump Jr. told the Associated Press in an interview Monday. “Maybe someday. It’s not something that I’m doing now. But you never know. It’s fascinating stuff.”

Read: Ivana Says She Raised Donald Trump's Children Alone

The president’s son noted that if he were to run for public office, he would seek more than mayor of New York.

"People keep asking me: 'When are you running for mayor?' Well, I’m not. If I was, New York City mayor is much less interesting to me than perhaps other things like governor of a state," he said. "That’s not saying I’m running. It’s just saying that, hey, if I ever did something, I’d probably be more interested in something like that."

RTS10UKO More

Photo: Reuters

Speculation about Trump Jr.’s political future has been a hot topic since the positive reception he received for his speech at the Republican National Convention in July 2016. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, a consistent critic of the Trump campaign, had called the speech “the best of the convention so far.”

At a breakfast during the convention, Trump Jr. said running for office was something he would consider doing when his five children got older, noting he would do it "as a patriot."

While Trump was vague about his future political ambitions, he echoed some of his father’s sentiments about the media, citing them as a reason for his lack of commitment either way.

“If I say no [the media] says, ‘He’s never going to do it,’” he told the AP. “And if I change my mind, they try to kill you with it. You always leave your options open.”

Related Articles