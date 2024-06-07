Donald Trump Jr. attends groundbreaking for Catawba Indians’ $700 million casino in NC

Friday’s groundbreaking for the Catawba Indians’ $700 million North Carolina casino drew an unexpected guest few people noticed until Chief Brian Harris made an announcement.

Donald Trump Jr. quietly sat under a tent with hundreds of other guests for the 10 a.m. ceremony in Kings Mountain. He wasn’t listed on the program for the event and didn’t speak at the gathering.

Most people realized he was there only when Harris pointed him out in the crowd, drawing applause from many of those gathered. Harris had just finished mentioning former president Donald Trump as having supported the tribe’s yearslong effort to establish the casino.

Unfortunately, Donald Trump was unable to attend the ceremony, Harris said, before adding that Trump Jr. was there representing his father. Dozens of people lined up to shake hands with Trump Jr. after the ceremony ended.

The Catawba Nation, based in Rock Hill, S.C., has operated a single-level, temporary casino at the site since 2021, off Interstate 85 about 35 miles west of Charlotte. Tribal officials said they plan to open the first phase of their permanent, 2-million-square-foot Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort in early 2026.

Trump Jr. is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, the business enterprise owned by the former president in which his son Eric Trump is also an executive. Trump Jr. oversees real estate, retail, commercial, hotel and golf interests, according to his bio on the organization’s website.

Earlier this week, Trump Jr. and his fiancée , Kimberly Guilfoyle, were in Alabama to raise over $1 million for the presidential campaign of his father, the presumptive GOP nominee this year, Al.com reported.

Last year, Trump Jr. testified in his father’s fraud trial in New York, in which the former president was ordered to pay $355 million after a judge found the former president lied about his wealth on financial statements he used to secure loans.

This is a developing story and will be updated.