Donald Trump Jr.'s Tweet Burns Roger Goodell, But Twitter Claps Back Harder

To give credit where credit is due, Donald Trump Jr. skewered NFL head honcho Roger Goodell on Sunday, but Twitter got the last laugh.

On a Sunday when many NFL players demonstrated to protest President Trump’s harsh criticism of athletes who kneel during the national anthem, his son attempted to snidely call out the NFL commissioner.

If only Roger Goodell cared as much about domestic abuse and traumatic brain injury as he does about disrespecting America. #nfl — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 25, 2017

The younger Donald’s tweet made a good point in reminding people that the NFL’s domestic violence policy seems more about PR than substantive action and that the league only admitted in March a link between playing football and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease.

However, that’s before the rest of Twitter got involved and pointed out the hypocrisy in the junior Trump’s statement.

For that, we are forever grateful.

Your father complained that Goodell won’t let players bash their brains in anymore. Get your talking points synced up, Junior. — Anthony De Rosa (@Anthony) September 25, 2017

Ban the NFL like you did Hamilton musical and Starbucks. How did that work out for ya? — Sarah Joan (@By_SJD) September 25, 2017

If only your dad showed as much respect to women as he demands everyone else show to the flag. #pussygrabber — manic monkey mind (@manicmonkeymind) September 25, 2017

And if only you cared as much about free speech as you do about pleasing your father... — Gabriel Guerra C (@gabrielguerrac) September 25, 2017

You committed light treason. #prison — Richard Edwards (@margotnuclear) September 25, 2017

colluding with Russia is disrespectful to America, bitch. “Russian dirt on Clinton? I love it”. FOH — Mike Denison (@mikd33) September 25, 2017

Are you even serious? Your father joked about CTE Friday, claiming the NFL isn't letting players "play" because of it. Stop lying. — Katy Matthew Perry (@beetkid) September 25, 2017

Anyone else doubt the sincerity of Baby Don's interest in traumatic brain injury in a sport that his Daddy complains has become too soft? — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 25, 2017

Ah, the pompous little jerk who doesn't understand the rights our soldiers fought for sounds off again. A little bonding with Daddy? — Layna (@laynat) September 25, 2017

Ironic. Diaper Don's dotard dad goes on and on at his KKK rallies about how he wants to see more football related brain injuries. — Stuart Rojstaczer (@StuartEtc) September 25, 2017

The irony of you trying to lecture anyone about ethics is palpable Jr. #LookInTheMirror — Jeanette in MN (@JeanetteInMN) September 25, 2017

If only you’re father cared a bit less about racists and how not to hurt their feelings. — Jordan (@Descender421) September 25, 2017

Of course, some times there are no words. Just gifs.