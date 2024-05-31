Donald Trump hugs grandchildren in Trump Tower penthouse

TechCrunch

Meta's Oversight Board has now extended its scope to include the company's newest platform, Instagram Threads. Designed as an independent appeals board that hears cases and then makes precedent-setting content moderation decisions, the board to date has decided on cases like Facebook's ban of Donald Trump, COVID-19 misinformation, the removal of breast cancer photos, and more. Now the board has begun hearing cases emerging from Threads, Meta's Twitter/X competitor.