Donald Trump hugs grandchildren in Trump Tower penthouse
Donald Trump hugs grandchildren in Trump Tower penthouse
Donald Trump hugs grandchildren in Trump Tower penthouse
The former president was found guilty on Thursday in the hush money case.
Shares in Donald Trump's social media company have been on a wild ride after the former president was convicted on all counts in his hush money trial.
Trump is the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. Here's how publications around the world announced the guilty verdict.
Trump ‘defiant’ as conviction fires up campaign, the IRS expands Direct File nationwide and Mavericks advance to the NBA Finals
Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts might finally distract voters from thinking about what they don't like about Joe Biden.
A Manhattan jury found Donald Trump guilty of all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, a historic verdict in the first ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president.
Wealthy US donors spanning many industries have announced plans to put their influence and money behind former President Donald Trump, helping him narrow his fundraising gap with President Joe Biden.
The EV billionaire is a new Trump adviser. Here's how he could help Trump freshen his thinking on electric vehicles.
Get caught up on this morning’s news: Alito refuses SCOTUS recusal, Trump jury deliberations begin and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Nikki Haley was visiting an Oct. 7 attack site in Israel and signed the shell less than 24 hours after an Israeli strike killed 45 Palestinians at an encampment in Rafah.
“If we unite, we will be unstoppable," Trump pitched to the crowd of third-party voters.
Trump's team called the film “garbage” and has sent filmmakers a cease and desist letter. Meanwhile, its director offered to watch the biopic with Trump himself.
“He’ll smile, or wink, though he’s never winked at me yet,” a courtroom photographer says of Trump.
Get caught up on this morning’s news: Michael Cohen wraps up testimony, Caitlin Clark’s injury scare and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The defense and prosecution have rested their cases, the jury has been dismissed for the week and closing arguments are set for next Tuesday.
Meta's Oversight Board has now extended its scope to include the company's newest platform, Instagram Threads. Designed as an independent appeals board that hears cases and then makes precedent-setting content moderation decisions, the board to date has decided on cases like Facebook's ban of Donald Trump, COVID-19 misinformation, the removal of breast cancer photos, and more. Now the board has begun hearing cases emerging from Threads, Meta's Twitter/X competitor.
GOP lawmakers have been showing up at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in waves to give the former president a public show of support, help him circumvent the gag order — and audition for a role in a possible second-term Cabinet.
President Biden long tried to avoid presidential releases touting stock highs. Then came a series of new market landmarks and the opportunity to bait Trump in an election year.
The three-time 'SNL' host wrapped up Season 49 and reminded viewers he can sing, with a new twist on a popular Boyz II Men ballad.
Here are some of the key highlights, revelations and dramatic moments from the combined 16 and a half hours that the prosecution’s star witnesses spent on the witness stand.