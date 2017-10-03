Donald Trump Helps Suffering Puerto Ricans By Throwing Paper Towels At Them

President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels to a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits a disaster relief distribution center Tuesday in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

In his first visit to Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria, President Donald Trump tossed paper towels at suffering survivors Tuesday.

A small number of the more than 3 million residents in Puerto Rico still without power were gifted paper towels, which Trump apparently thought was the most pressing need for those in the crowd.

Video of the event shows him tossing the paper towels like a child trying to play basketball. It’s all very underwhelming.

There's video of Trump shooting paper towels into the crowd and it does not disappoint pic.twitter.com/KPfJ1AeAqk — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) October 3, 2017

After the Puerto Rican government announced last Wednesday that the death toll was sitting at 16, Trump said the storm wasn’t a “real catastrophe” like Hurricane Katrina.

“Everybody watching can really be very proud of what’s taken place in Puerto Rico,” he added.

.@POTUS - Reminder, you aren't greeting people at one of your golf resorts. Lives are at stake! https://t.co/K1ij62oenz — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) October 3, 2017

However, that number is likely to go up, as the official death count has not been updated since last Wednesday.

During Tuesday’s visit, Trump also lambasted Puerto Rico for creating a budget strain.

“I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack,” he said.

The comments follow a public lashing Trump gave to San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz after she begged the U.S. government for help. Instead, Trump attacked her on Twitter while at his New Jersey golf resort.

Retired Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré tore down the president’s tweets.

“The mayor’s living on a cot, and I hope the president has a good day at golf,” Honoré told CNN.

At least now the people of Puerto Rico have some towels to help clean up the mess Trump has exacerbated.