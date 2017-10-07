Donald Trump On Health Care: 'Who Knows!'

President Donald Trump assured worried Americans dependent on the Affordable Care Act that he has a plan to help them.

President Donald Trump assured worried Americans dependent on the Affordable Care Act that he has a plan to help them. That plan? “Who knows!”

In another predictable tweet storm on Saturday, Trump gave vague details about his continuously failed plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as “Obamacare.”

Trump said he called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to discuss a new health care bill.

“I called Chuck Schumer yesterday to see if the Dems want to do a great HealthCare Bill,” Trump tweeted. “ObamaCare is badly broken, big premiums. Who knows!”

Part of those “big premiums” has been Trump’s obvious efforts to sabotage states currently dependent on the ACA. Trump has tried to cut funding from the Obama-era legislation, while also attempting to undercut state efforts to control premiums.

“The president wanted to make another run at repeal and replace and I told the president that’s off the table,” Schumer said in a Saturday statement. “If he wants to work together to improve the existing health care system, we Democrats are open to his suggestions. A good place to start might be the Alexander-Murray negotiations that would stabilize the system and lower costs.”

Schumer was referring to a bipartisan health care proposal by Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.).

Trump’s tweet on health care was sandwiched in between tweets complaining that he’s not getting enough positive coverage on late night television shows and that NBC won’t cover him fairly but that “PEOPLE get it.”

At least the American people know where the president’s true priorities lie.