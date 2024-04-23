Donald Trump Will Hate What Mitt Romney Just Said About The Hush Money Trial

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) managed to put the proper perspective on Donald Trump’shush money trial ― and the former president will probably hate him for it.

Trump is accused of hiding the purpose of $130,000 in payments in 2016, shortly before the election, that went to adult film actor Stormy Daniels to keep her from talking about an alleged extramarital affair with Trump in 2006.

Although Trump has denied the affair took place, Romney made a compelling argument for why the former president might not be telling the whole truth:

“I think everybody has made their own assessment of President Trump’s character,” Romney told CNN’s Manu Raju. “And, so far as I know, you don’t pay someone $130,000 not to have sex with you.”

