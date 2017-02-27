    Donald Trump has tweeted about the Oscars a lot

    Donald Trump Governor's Dinner
    Donald Trump hosted the Governors’ Dinner at the White House on Sunday night. (Photo by AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

    Donald Trump wasn’t watching the Oscars on Sunday night. Instead, the president hosted the Governors’ Dinner at the White House, the first major social gathering of his administration since the inaugural galas.

    It’s probably for the best — judging by his Twitter history, he would have hated it. The outspoken businessman tweeted about the Academy Awards 50 times between 2012 and 2015, and almost all of his comments were negative.

    Trump criticized the show’s low ratings three times, took two shots at President Barack Obama and suggested three times that he should host the ceremony himself. That obviously didn’t come to pass, but he did float one other idea that did come true.


    Here are a few more of his sassiest comments.










    The president was the subject of multiple jokes Sunday night, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he responded with a jab we can add to our list on Monday morning. Watch this space.