Donald Trump has tweeted about the Oscars a lot

Donald Trump hosted the Governors’ Dinner at the White House on Sunday night. (Photo by AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Donald Trump wasn’t watching the Oscars on Sunday night. Instead, the president hosted the Governors’ Dinner at the White House, the first major social gathering of his administration since the inaugural galas.

It’s probably for the best — judging by his Twitter history, he would have hated it. The outspoken businessman tweeted about the Academy Awards 50 times between 2012 and 2015, and almost all of his comments were negative.

Trump criticized the show’s low ratings three times, took two shots at President Barack Obama and suggested three times that he should host the ceremony himself. That obviously didn’t come to pass, but he did float one other idea that did come true.





Here are a few more of his sassiest comments.

…Overall, the Academy Awards were very average at best. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2013





Is this boring or is it just me? #Oscars — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014





I should host the #Oscars just to shake things up – this is not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014





Certain people are ruining their reputations tonight-really sad! #Oscars — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014





Was President Obama in charge of this years Academy Awards – they remind me of the ObamaCare website! #Oscars. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014





Worst graphics and stage backdrop ever at the Oscars. Show is terrible, really BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2015





What ever happened to the good old days of The Academy Awards. This show is an insult to the past, just plain bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2015





The Oscars are a sad joke, very much like our President. So many things are wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2015





"@JPNwrites The Oscars can learn a lot from the Miss Universe pageant. @realDonaldTrump" True! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2015





The president was the subject of multiple jokes Sunday night, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he responded with a jab we can add to our list on Monday morning. Watch this space.



