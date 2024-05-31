Donald Trump is guilty and he's not above the law. No one is

I wonder if the former President (a convicted felon) would complain about the judge, the jurors, the lawyers or even President Biden, if he were found not guilty.

I believe he would be talking out of both sides of his mouth.

Trump made himself look guilty. No one is above the law.

No one!

Knox McCharen, Nashville 37217

