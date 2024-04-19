Donald Trump’s GOP Critics Come ‘Crawling Back’ In Humiliating Supercut

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show ripped Bill Barr, who served as Donald Trump’s attorney general, for pledging to support the GOP ticket in the 2024 election.

Barr has sharply criticized the former president since he departed the White House. He has condemned Trump’s divisive rhetoric and baseless 2020 election conspiracy theories. But the GOP nominee, who presumptively is Trump, will still get his vote, Barr said this week.

“Bill Barr is just the latest in a long line of Republicans who found the courage to stand up to Donald Trump only to come crawling back again,” noted co-host Mika Brzezinski.

A montage featuring anti- then pro-Trump comments from New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and former White House press secretary-turned-Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany proved her point.

Watch the video here:

