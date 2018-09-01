Donald Trump Gets Brutally Mocked Over 'Biggest Stadium' Pledge For Ted Cruz

President Donald Trump was widely mocked on Twitter over his "complete and

President Donald Trump was widely mocked on Twitter over his “complete and total endorsement” of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Friday.

Trump tweeted that he would be “doing a major rally” in support of Cruz in October in “the biggest stadium in Texas we can find.” Cruz faces tough competition for re-election in the upcoming November midterm elections from his challenger, Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas - weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018

Many tweeters bashed Trump for hypocrisy, by highlighting his past insulting comments about Cruz.

Trump gave Cruz, a rival in the 2016 GOP presidential nominee race, the nickname “Lyin’ Ted.” He has also touted a conspiracy theory that Cruz’s father could have been involved in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, and made derogatory comments about Cruz’s wife.

Here, show him this while you’re at it Donald. pic.twitter.com/J6UTnPhGJ3 — NotMyPresident #GlovesOff (@SimmonsGmarlins) September 1, 2018

Sounds like @tedcruz is afraid of @BetoORourke and is asking for help from the guy who called his wife ugly and said his dad helped kill JFK. What a brave candidate. https://t.co/AHAyd7MIGB — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) August 31, 2018

The biggest stadium in Texas is Kyle Field and has a capacity of about 102,000 people.



Obama used to draw 100,000 people to his rallies.



There’s a few smaller stadiums that seat just over 90,000 like Cotton Bowl in Dallas



You should probably look for a big YMCA or rec center! — The Judge (@sanepatriot) September 1, 2018

tfw keeping a texas senate seat becomes something you have to work to do https://t.co/bzhtJ6KmsY — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) August 31, 2018

Would this be Lying Ted??? Asking for a friend... — Gabriel Espinosa (@gaespinosa) September 1, 2018

This is so disqualifying for Ted Cruz. This man publicly called Cruz's wife ugly and accused Cruz's father of conspiring to kill JFK. That's how depraved and power hungry Ted Cruz truly is, he sets it all aside to cling to power. No morals, no values. https://t.co/JkAIEiWRX1 — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) August 31, 2018

Wait, but he has not accomplished anything for the state of Texas. He clearly is all talk and no action #thecontradictionisreal#itsbeenreal — Janneth Verduzco (@JannethVerduzco) September 1, 2018

"The reason lyin' Ted Cruz has lost so much of the evangelical vote is that they are very smart and just don't tolerate liars-a big problem!" --@realDonaldTrump in March 2016. https://t.co/uYGjf4TqMo — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 31, 2018

Not a great sign that POTUS is needed to help a GOP state-wide candidate in Texas. https://t.co/OmIh0wejSd — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 31, 2018

Prediction: Trump will make fun of Cruz at this event in some way. He won't be able to stop himself. https://t.co/dUkAGx9Qgt — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) August 31, 2018

1. Hilarious that he’s campaigning for lying Ted

2. Amazing that Cruz needs the help https://t.co/zBSP9xmVSU — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 31, 2018

The president will be campaigning for "Lyin' Ted," who called Trump a "sniveling coward" and told him to leave his family "the hell alone" during the 2016 presidential campaign after Trump basically called Cruz' wife ugly.



How times change. https://t.co/ES1RJLv9oG — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 31, 2018

Cruz had asked for a Trump rally, in a signal of his genuine concern about this race. He's getting one. https://t.co/VhIJfl7vxRhttps://t.co/0qpNmYBnjv — Matt Flegenheimer (@mattfleg) August 31, 2018

So no “Lying Ted” chants this time? https://t.co/JhNpqMyaWC — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) August 31, 2018