Donald Trump Fundraises Off Parkland Shooting Tragedy, Touts His 'Safer Schools'

A Donald Trump and Mike Pence “weekly newsletter” laments the horror of the Parkland school shooting that killed 17 people, then ends with a “contribute” button so people can give money ... to Trump and Pence.

The newsletter, paid for by “Donald J. Trump for President Inc,” was emailed Friday to supporters.

(Screenshot/Trump Pence Newsletter) More

The first Trump tout in the newsletter, headlined “President Trump — Week 57: Safer Schools,” said that the president and first lady Melania Trump “visited with victims and first responders following the shooting and met incredible people they will never forget.” The piece is accompanied by a photo of Trump and the first lady at the hospital bedside of a Parkland shooting survivor wrapped in bandages.

The message adds: “The President is now engaging in an important national conversation about school safety and ways to prevent any future attacks. President Trump is taking steps towards banning gun bump stocks and strengthening background checks for gun purchasers. The President has made his intent very clear: ‘making our schools and our children safer will be our top priority.’”

Screenshot of the Feb. 24 issue of the "Weekly Trump Pence Newsletter" mailed to supporters. (Screenshot/Trump/Pence Newsletter) More

Other stories note Trump handing out medals of valor to law enforcement officers, his infrastructure plan and a “confidence boom” among small businesses.

The newsletter ends with a red “CONTRIBUTE” link as well as a link to “VISIT OUR STORE.”