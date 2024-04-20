Donald Trump is flying to Charlotte Saturday. Expect traffic backups, police say

Former President Donald Trump is flying to Charlotte on Saturday, and police advise drivers to avoid parts of the city where traffic backups could be the worst.

Delays are expected between 3 and 6 p.m. near Charlotte’s airport and in uptown, police said on social media platform X, the former Twitter.

Police listed 139 S. Church St. in its tweet, with no further specifics.

“Please avoid those areas if possible during that timeframe,” police said.

Trump is scheduled to visit Wilmington on Saturday night to rally voters ahead of the November election after a private fundraiser in the Queen City, the News & Observer reported.

He is making only his second appearance of the year in the battleground state, and it’s in the middle of his hush money criminal trial in New York City.

The trial centers on whether he falsified business records to cover up a payment to a porn star. It’s the first-ever trial of a former American president.