Donald Trump Flips Out Over Barron’s Graduation Ban. Here's What The Judge Really Said.

Conservatives got into a tizzy on Monday after Donald Trump raged it “looks like” Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the former president’s criminal hush money trial, will “not let me go” to the high school graduation ceremony of son Barron Trump.

But that’s not what Merchan said.

Merchan actually said it may be possible for Trump to attend the May 17 celebration, but he’d have to see how the trial develops.

Trump nevertheless spun it into an attack on what he called the “scam” proceedings against him as he first fumed outside the courthouse:

Trump: We had some amazing things happen today. As you know, my son is graduating from high school. It looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son who's worked very, very hard and he is a great student. pic.twitter.com/XKqHAnWxwa — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2024

And then in a post on his Truth Social platform:

“Pure evil,” Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to right-wing outrage:

Trump’s other son Eric Trump, meanwhile, slammed Merchan as “truly heartless in not letting a father attend his son’s graduation.”

Judge Merchan is truly heartless in not letting a father attend his son’s graduation — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 15, 2024

To clarify, Merchan did not rule on Trump’s request to postpone the trial so that he could mark his son’s educational milestone.

“It really depends on how we’re doing on time and where we are in the trial,” Merchan told the court, reported the Associated Press, which also reported the judge as saying that “if the trial proceeds as planned he’s willing to adjourn” for the day.

Merchan did warn, however, that Trump could face arrest if he misses court or disrupts proceedings in the trial centered on allegations that before the 2016 election he paid porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair which allegedly took place when his wife, Melania Trump, was caring for their then-infant son Barron.

The latest disingenuous spin of Trump, his family and allies was pointed out by critics, who also noted that defendants shouldn’t receive special privileges:

The judge said he’s not deciding it yet. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SundaeDivine) April 15, 2024

Judge Merchan didn’t say that he couldn’t go to Barron’s graduation. He said we was gonna wait to see how the trial progressed before making a ruling. Donald lies…again. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 15, 2024

The judge never said he couldn’t. He said he’d rule closer to the time. Another lie by the US most prolific and famous liar 🤷🏻♂️ — Kimbo_Sabbi (@Kimbo_Sabbi) April 15, 2024

He hasn't even ruled on it yet and look at you already crying for attention. — 🌸 🐾 A to the Z 🐾🌸 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) April 15, 2024

Filipkowski: Trump asking to have the day off for Barron’s graduation which set off quite a firestorm in right-wing media tonight. The judge did not deny that. He said he would consider it. That date is still over a month away… pic.twitter.com/neP1IWSN7w — Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2024

