Donald Trump Flips Out At Democrats' Mocking Montages With Massive Self-Own

Donald Trump drew mockery online for how he responded to supercuts of his verbal slip-ups, gaffes and forgetfulness that Democrats aired during a congressional hearing this week.

The former president ranted on his Truth Social platform late Tuesday that artificial intelligence “was used by them against me in their videos,” which played during former special counsel Robert Hur’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Truth Social

“Can’t do that Joe!” the four-times-indicted Trump said, referring to his successor in the White House, Joe Biden.

But the former president ― who on Monday nicknamed himself “Honest Don” ― offered no evidence to support his claim about AI in the clips, all of which featured real footage.

Hur had been called on to explain his recent report on Biden’s retention of classified materials after his vice presidency, in which he characterized Biden as “well-meaning” but “with a poor memory” — comments that were pounced on by the right to argue that Biden isn’t fit for office.

To counter that narrative, three Democrats at the hearing shared montages of Trump making mistakes.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) played a video compilation in which Trump mixed up the names of political figures and forgot facts.

Oof -- Nadler put together a brutal supercut of Trump gaffing and shorting out pic.twitter.com/98bFgTzkTP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2024

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) shared video of Trump trailing off midsentence and mispronouncing words.

And Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) showed clips of Trump saying that he didn’t remember certain things during depositions.

Rep. Scanlon plays clips of Trump forgetting things during depositions pic.twitter.com/PlvW0YBth2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2024

On social media, critics riffed on the “intelligence” theme of Trump’s AI claim, calling his spin on the videos “desperate.”

🚨OH MY GOD.



Even for Trump, this is INSANE, desperate lying.



Trump claims the *many* 100.00% genuine video clips of him glitching, slurring and having neurological malfunctions that were played at the hearing today were AI! EVERY ONE OF THEM WAS REAL & UNALTERED IN ANY WAY. pic.twitter.com/EUDJvfMGJf — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) March 13, 2024

Artificial Intelligence is all Donald Trump has. pic.twitter.com/t9a3KzyIjB — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) March 13, 2024

This entire statement by Trump is correct, including the fact that he has artificial intelligence. pic.twitter.com/4Kxb7dMPsx — Chris Haynes (@Conansdad) March 13, 2024

Trump said Democrats used Artificial Intelligence in videos of him in yesterday’s hearing. I’ll say there was no intelligence involved in any of those videos. — Samra (@FiberSamra) March 13, 2024

WTF is he talking about?! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qlE4EmG5Zg — 🌸 🐾 A to the Z 🐾🌸 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) March 13, 2024

