Donald Trump expected Friday to attend a hearing in Fort Pierce. Here's what to know

FORT PIERCE — Former President Donald Trump is set to appear Friday at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse for a hearing in his classified documents case. This will be his second appearance in less than a month at the courthouse.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Trump was last here Feb. 12 for a sealed hearing to discuss the handling of classified documents, however, he did not address a crowd that had gathered outside the courthouse.

Here's what to expect Friday ahead of Trump's expected appearance in Fort Pierce.

Is Donald Trump's hearing open to the public?

Yes, it is open to the public and media on a first-come, first-serve basis. However, photos and videos are not allowed in the federal courthouse.

Trump is expected to attend the daylong hearing, according to Chairman of the St. Lucie County Republican Executive Committee Kenny Nail. No further information was released about Trump or whether he plans to make any public appearances or speeches.

When is Donald Trump going on trial in Fort Pierce?

As of now, May 20. However, that could change because U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is expected to discuss the trial date and pretrial preparations, which could delay scheduling the trial.

What will be discussed at the hearing?

Cannon is expected to discuss:

Ongoing disputes between defense lawyers and federal prosecutors related to proposed redactions to highly classified documents involved in the case

Hearings over immunity and alleged prosecutorial misconduct, according to filings by Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and Christopher Kise

Scheduling those hearings could jeopardize holding the May 20 trial until after the November election − a Trump priority as he campaigns as the likely Republican nominee for president.

How many charges is Donald Trump facing in the classified documents case?

Trump faces 41 charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty, of keeping and hiding documents with classified markings at his Mar-a-Lago estate. More than 300 classified documents were recovered from Mar-a-Lago more than a year after Trump left the White House, most under subpoena in June 2022 or during the FBI search in August 2022.

Trump has asked Cannon to dismiss those charges based on presidential immunity and her decision is pending.

Trump contends that he designated records marked classified as personal records under the Presidential Records Act, so he was free to take them with him to Mar-a-Lago. Prosecutors have disputed the records containing some of the country’s most important national security secrets were personal and said there was no documentation that they had been declassified.

What delays are expected with Donald Trump coming to Fort Pierce?

Heavy law enforcement presence in the area of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse is expected and motorists should prepare and expect traffic delays on surrounding roadways, according to Fort Pierce police officials.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon scheduled former President Donald Trump's classified documents criminal trial to begin Aug. 14 at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce at 101 N. U.S. 1. She has since rescheduled it to May 20-31, 2024.

The City's Parking Garage is closed Thursday and Friday for "necessary assessments and maintenance," according to the City of Fort Pierce.

Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com, 772-409-1429, or follow her on X (formerly Twitter) @gonthescene.

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers and is writer and co-host of "Uncertain Terms," a true-crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com. If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Traffic delays expected Friday in Fort Pierce during Trump hearing