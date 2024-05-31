Donald Trump endorses Julie Fedorchak for U.S. House

May 30—GRAND FORKS — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak for North Dakota's U.S. House seat.

Trump announced his endorsement on the social media website Truth Social Thursday afternoon and said that Fedorchak is the candidate that the state needs.

"Julie Fedorchak is an incredible candidate who will do a fantastic job representing the great people of North Dakota in Congress," Trump wrote in a statement. "An America First conservative, Julie will work hard to grow the economy, stop inflation, cut taxes and regulations, secure the border, support our wonderful military/vets, and strongly defend our critical oil and gas industry. She also worked with, and is supported by, my friend, Governor Doug Burgum, and many other well-respected Leaders in North Dakota. Julie Fedorchak has my complete and total endorsement — she will do a fantastic job!"

Fedorchak said she is proud to stand with Trump and his agenda.

"I am proud to stand with President Donald Trump and his America First agenda and am grateful for his complete and total endorsement," Fedorchak said in the announcement. "America needs a tough leader like him. I am excited and committed to working with President Trump to end the Biden border crisis, unleash our energy industry, fix inflation, and get our country back on track."

Fedorchak is running to receive the Republican nomination for North Dakota's U.S. House seat. Fedorchak has been endorsed by

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-North Dakota,

Gov. Doug Burgum,

and

several other statewide leaders.

She will face candidates Alex Balazs, Rick Becker, Cara Mund and Sharlet Mohr in the Republican primary on June 11.