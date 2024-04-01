Donald Trump Has Easter Message For Some GOP Lawmakers: 'Cowards And Weaklings!'

Donald Trump on Sunday urged his followers to eternally resent the GOP House member who resigned recently.

“Never forget our cowards and weaklings! Such a disgrace,” Trump wrote on Truth Social as he reposted an article about the early retirement of Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.).

The former president’s wrath presumably targeted both Gallagher and Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) because their departures compromise the thin Republican majority.

Gallagher leaves office on April 19, bypassing a special-election deadline for his post. Now his seat will remain open until January. Buck, who pushed up his resignation date to last week, will be replaced in June.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Gallagher “betrayed” the party and called for his immediate expulsion to clear the way for the special election in his district. But that is unlikely to happen.

The openings created by Gallagher and Buck, plus other vacancies, will whittle the GOP advantage to one seat, The Hill reported.

From mid-April to May, the GOP can withstand just one dissenting member in party-line votes to win them, HuffPost reported previously.

