Donald Trump Dragged To The Moon Over New Interplanetary Dog Whistle

Donald Trump on Monday drew ridicule and fierce criticism in equal measure after he put an interplanetary twist on his racist rhetoric about immigrants to the United States.

During an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network that was broadcast in front of supporters from his Mar-a-Lago home, Trump claimed there are “people who are coming from parts unknown, countries that you’ve never heard of.”

“Languages that nobody in this country speaks. We don’t even have teachers of some of these languages,” he continued.

Then he asked, “Who would think that we have languages that are like from the planet Mars?”

The line drew a laugh from the audience.

“Nobody, nobody knows how to, you know, speak it,” Trump added.

Trump on immigrants: They have languages that nobody in this country speaks. The languages are from Mars pic.twitter.com/diVfTZ88nU — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 5, 2024

Four-times-indicted Trump has regurgitated a similar line of attack on immigrants.

“Nobody can explain to me how allowing millions of people from places unknown, from countries unknown, who don’t speak languages,” he confusingly complained during his visit to the U.S. southern border last week.

“We have languages coming into our country. We have nobody that even speaks those languages. They’re truly foreign languages. Nobody speaks them,” he added. “And they’re pouring into our country, and they’re bringing with them tremendous problems, including medical problems, as you know.”

CNN’s fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale, though, at the time said the claim “seems to be just conjured out of thin air” and is “nonsense.”

Amid record levels of migrants at the border, Republican 2024 front-runner Trump has sought to make immigration a key issue in the 2024 election which is looking increasingly likely to be a repeat of the 2020 vote between himself and President Joe Biden.

Trump has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration and limit legal immigration if he returns to the White House, promising “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.”

“Look, we have to deport a lot of people, and they have to start immediately,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity last week. Local police officers would play a key role in the deportations, he explained.

This tracks, for a man who stared directly into an eclipse. — Nostradonny (@Nostradonny) March 5, 2024

Donald Trump, in an interview with RSBN, says that some of the immigrants crossing the border are speaking "languages that are, like, from the planet Mars. Nobody knows how to, you know, speak it."



Trump often makes similar claims, but this is a new interplanetary variant. — Michael Gold (@migold) March 5, 2024

His cheese has slid off the launch pad ~ fucking Mars? — Mary Teresa (@HelloKittyDerby) March 5, 2024

Does he think illegal aliens are......aliens????? — Rich Goetz (@richard_goetz) March 5, 2024

Pretty sure he couldn’t point to Mars on a map of the solar system. — Jedi Ghost 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈🇺🇦 🇺🇸 (@JediCounselor) March 5, 2024

so he thinks illegal "aliens" are Martians. sounds about right — $𝚐𝚎𝚝.𝚍𝚎𝚍 (@get_ded_) March 5, 2024

Narrator: They’re not from Mars. — ☮️ Two For Joy (@CKscullycat) March 5, 2024

