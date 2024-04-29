Donald Trump 'Disappointed' In 'Puppy Killer' Kristi Noem As She Loses Shot At Being VP Pick

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed disappointment in South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem after she revealed that she killed her puppy.

In the upcoming book, Noem wrote about how she was forced to shoot Cricket, her dog, because of its aggressive personality.

The politician recently addressed the outrage on social media, saying the book is full of "honest stories of my life" and that she acted according to South Dakota law.

Kristi Noem Has Reportedly Lost Her Chance To Be Donald Trump's VP Pick

Noem, a Republican Governor, has reportedly lost her opportunity to be Trump's Vice President pick.

The loss comes after an excerpt from her upcoming book, "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward" was released.

Sources close to Trump revealed to the New York Post that the ex-president's team was shocked to hear of Noem's detailed story about how she shot and killed her dog in the book.

An insider said, "She was already unlikely to be picked as VP, but had a shot. After this, it's just impossible." Noem was rumored to be an option for Trump's Vice President position.

Another source told the publication that the former US president "likes Kristi a lot" but was very "disappointed" to hear the story about her dog.

The source added, "It certainly has not enhanced her chances, but no decision has been made concerning any of the VP candidates."

Donald Trump 'Can't Choose A Puppy Killer' As A Running Mate

According to the book excerpt obtained by The Guardian, Noem was forced to execute Cricket because of its "aggressive personality."

The politician explained that the 14-month-old Wirehaired Pointer had become "untrainable" as a hunting dog.

Writing about her decision to kill Cricket, Noem said, "It was not a pleasant job, but it had to be done."

The source from Trump's camp who spoke to NYP mentioned the situation of 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney, who's still known for putting his dog in a crate on his car for a Boston to Canada trip.

The source said, "Trump isn't a dog person necessarily, but I think he understands that you can't choose a puppy killer as your pick, for blatantly obvious reasons."

Kristi Noem Shared Shocking Details In Her Book

Noem recounted in the book that she decided to put Cricket down after a vicious attack from the dog.

She shared details of the incident, such as when Cricket leaped out of her truck during a visit to some of her neighbors. The dog proceeded to attack the chickens on the property and even allegedly bit her.

The politician wrote that the attack incident featured Cricket "grabb[ing] one chicken at a time, crunching it to death with one bite, then dropping it to attack another."

When Noem reportedly tried to stop the dog, Cricket "whipped around to bite" her and thoroughly enjoyed the chicken killing spree.

In another part of the excerpt, Noem shared graphic details of how she killed a "nasty and mean" male goat who "loved to chase" her kids around the property.

She revealed that to kill the goat, she had to drag him to "the gravel pit," the same place she executed Cricket, and had to shoot it multiple times.

Social Media Users Blasted Krist Noem For Killing Cricket

While 15 years late it has to be said: - Rest in peace Cricket, you deserved so much better than a psychotic idiot (@KristiNoem) who couldn't handle being your mother. pic.twitter.com/ylqGQKvju3 — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) April 29, 2024

On social media, netizens were infuriated by the story, with several calling Noem a "psychopath" for killing her puppy.

One person wrote, "While 15 years late it has to be said: - Rest in peace, Cricket, you deserved so much better than a psychotic idiot (@KristiNoem) who couldn't handle being your mother."

Another noted, "If Kristi Noem was proud to put shooting a puppy in her book, it makes me wonder what she DIDN'T put into that book."

"How the f-ck did Kristi Noem get elected as Governor of South Dakota??? How???," a third X user asked.



One more person commented, "If you think Kristi Noem is the only Republican psycho out there you haven't been paying attention."

Kristi Noem Addressed The Outrage On Social Media

In the book, Noem wrote that the graphic stories she shared are signs of her willingness to do the "difficult, messy, and ugly" things that are important.

She admitted, "I guess if I were a better politician I wouldn't tell the story here."

After the outrage exploded on social media, Noem doubled down on her statements in the book.

On X, she wrote, "I can understand why some people are upset about a 20 year old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch, in my upcoming book — No Going Back. The book is filled with many honest stories of my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions, and lessons learned."

Noem further talked about how there's a South Dakota law backing her actions on Cricket and the goat she killed.

She said, "The fact is, South Dakota law states that dogs who attack and kill livestock can be put down. Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did."