Donald Trump Deleted Some Embarrassing Tweets After Alabama Loss

President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that Sen. Luther Strange was “shooting up” in the Alabama polls thanks to his endorsement.

But when Strange lost by nearly 10 points to Roy Moore in Tuesday night’s Republican primary, the president deleted that and two other messages in support of his candidate.

ProPublica’s Politwoops, which tracks deleted tweets from politicians, preserved the messages:

Trump is erasing his support of Luther after his loss tonight https://t.co/ee9r7FbOvhpic.twitter.com/GsyrPo8tJC — Jon Passantino (@passantino) September 27, 2017

Trump’s deleted tweets and other messages are part of an ongoing lawsuit by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), which argues that the erasures violate the Presidential Records Act.

“The American people not only deserve to know how their government is making important decisions, it’s the law,” CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said in a news release in June. “By deleting these records, the White House is destroying essential historical records.”

