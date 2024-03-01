Donald Trump defense: 'Unfair' to hold classified documents trial before election

Former President Donald Trump arrives at CPAC on Saturday in National Harbor, Md. Trump is in the courtroom in Fort Pierce, Fla., Friday for a hearing in the classified documents case against him. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

March 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is in the courtroom in Fort Pierce, Fla., Friday for a hearing in the classified documents case against him.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon may determine what classified information can be discussed before the jury when the case goes to trial. She may also announce changes to the trial date, set for May 20.

Special counsel Jack Smith's prosecuting team has been discussing the schedule moving forward through the start of the hearing, CNN reports. Prosecutor Jay Bratt told Cannon that the defense agrees the trial can take place this summer.

Cannon pushed back a little, calling some parts of the schedule that the prosecution is proposing "unrealistic." She added that Trump's Manhattan hush money trial, starting March 25, will also factor into scheduling.

The prosecution proposed a new start date of July 8. The defense responded, saying holding the trial before the November election is "unfair."

Special counsel Jack Smith's team of prosecutors is arguing to hold Donald Trump's trial on his handling of classified documents in Florida this summer. The defense wants to wait till after the November election. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Trump arrived shortly before the hearing began at 10 a.m. EST. His appearance comes amid his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

A number of pretrial motions by both parties have sparred over evidence. Trump's defense team has pushed for access to discovery materials, while the prosecution has pushed back.

The prosecution argued in a hearing last month that sharing some discovery materials with Trump would pose "significant and immediate risks of threats, intimidation and harassment" to potential witnesses.

Trump has also made several attempts to either delay or dismiss the trial.