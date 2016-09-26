Donald Trump’s new campaign-trail discipline is about to be tested at debate

Donald Trump has long bragged he can act presidential if he wants to. And, over the last month — with a few exceptions here and there — the celebrity businessman set aside his stream-of-consciousness way of politicking in favor of a more controlled message on the stump.

But Trump’s newfound discipline faces its first significant test on Monday as he joins rival Hillary Clinton for the first time on the debate stage in what could be a make-or-break moment in his unlikely bid for the presidency.

The reality star turned Republican presidential nominee has enjoyed a rise in the polls in recent weeks, as he has campaigned almost exclusively with the aid of a teleprompter loaded with carefully vetted remarks. Yet on the debate stage, it will be up to Trump alone to prove he can stay on message long enough to make a good impression on voters who polls suggest are skeptical of his temperament and ability to lead the country.

Trump being Trump, the GOP nominee has approached the first of three scheduled debates against Clinton in a wholly unconventional manner. Unlike other candidates — including his Democratic rival — who have locked themselves away for days at a time to prepare for a political standoff that often defines the trajectory of the final weeks of the election, Trump has downplayed his own debate approach, insisting he wants to rely more on his gut instincts on the debate stage.

“I believe you can prep too much for those things,” Trump told the New York Times last month. “It can be dangerous. You can sound scripted or phony — like you’re trying to be someone you’re not.”

According to two Republican sources familiar with his debate preparations, Trump rejected overtures from several longtime GOP hands who have worked with nominees in the past on debate performance, insisting his successful debates in the primary proved he didn’t need the help. Instead, Trump has focused on a more casual, freewheeling lead-up to the debates. His practice sessions, primarily involving his inner circle of advisers, began only a few weeks ago.

A stand-in for Donald Trump is seen in a television camera monitor as preparations continue for the presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. (Photo: J. David Ake/AP) More

While Clinton reportedly began preparing for the debates months ago and has spent several days off the trail last week ahead of Monday’s face-off, Trump has devoted little time by comparison. Trump, on the road six days a week, has spent most of the last few Sundays off the campaign trail at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J., where he has talked policy and strategy with a mix of close aides and confidants.

Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton. (Photo: Mary Altaffer, Chuck Burton/AP) More

Among those in the loop have been top aides Kellyanne Conway, Steve Bannon, David Bossie and Stephen Miller, as well as his son-in-law Jared Kushner. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich have also weighed in — as have media personalities, including former Fox News chief Roger Ailes and conservative commentator Laura Ingraham, according to sources close to the campaign.

His preparations were decidedly informal. They were usually held over lunch and with a television on nearby, allowing the candidate to constantly monitor the news. While his staff repeatedly tried to sway him, Trump refused to participate in mock debates against a stand-in for Clinton — though in recent days, the candidate did relent and begin practicing answers to possible questions.

