Donald Trump courts an increasingly friendly Libertarian Party

The News

Donald Trump will speak at the Libertarian National Convention on May 23rd in D.C., where the third party will gather to nominate its presidential ticket.

“This momentous occasion will mark the first time a former President directly addresses our members, candidates, and executive committee,” the Libertarian Party announced on Tuesday morning. “Don’t miss this opportunity to hear insights from a prominent figure in American politics and watch him engage with Libertarian ideals.”

The LP invited both Trump and President Joe Biden to address delegates; earlier this year, the California Libertarian Party invited every major third party candidate to its state convention, getting a warm reception from delegates but next to no support in a straw poll.

David’s view

In 2016, when it nominated former GOP governors Gary Johnson and William Weld for President, the Libertarian Party positioned itself as a sensible alternative to the statist Democratic Party and the far-right MAGA GOP. It maintained that position during Trump’s presidency.

“Whatever libertarian impulses Trump the candidate seemed to have,” the party wrote in a 2018 statement, “his actual performance as president stands in stark contrast. Donald Trump is the opposite of a Libertarian.”

What changed? In 2022, the right-wing Mises Caucus won control of the party, powered by frustration at the Johnson/Weld nomination (which compromised on numerous Libertarian positions) and the party’s failure to capitalize on anger at COVID-19 restrictions. In her speech to the California convention this year, LP national chair Angela McArdle said that she needed to focus on “creative growth” and finding new allies. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s candidacy was appealing to the sort of anti-establishment voters who often voted Libertarian and some members were pushing for him to lead the ticket.

“We’re going to be in a tough election year,” she said. “If Kennedy is on the ballot in 40 or more states as an independent, it’s going to really hurt Libertarian vote turnout.”

Kennedy, who did not rule out seeking the LP nomination, hasn’t made serious moves toward winning it since getting a single vote in that convention’s straw poll. The candidates now running for the nomination aren’t well-known outside of the movement. Trump’s decision to attend will bring star power, media attention, and — very unusual for the LP — intense security to the event, while dividing Libertarians, some of whom are wondering why a Republican candidate who supports tariffs, mass deportations, and state abortion limits should share their stage.

The View From A former Libertarian Party Chairman

“The Mises Caucus has demonstrated that they are a MAGA operation,” said Nicholas Sarwark, who led the national LP from 2014 through 2020. “It’s time to end their involvement in the Libertarian Party.”

The View From The Mises Caucus

Dave Smith, a comedian and podcaster who helped lead the Mises Caucus victory, called the Trump invite “an undeniably great thing” for the LP.

“The former President of the United States of America, and current front runner for that office is coming to OUR convention to speak to OUR issues and grievances,” he wrote on X. “It will generate more attention on our party and the issues that we care about, than we’ve ever had.”

Notable

One reason Trump might like what he sees in the Libertarian Party? McArdle, the party chair, condemned his indictment last year on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in very Trump-friendly terms.

