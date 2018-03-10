Donald Trump on course to get his military parade - but Pentagon says 'no tanks'

Donald Trump has said a military parade would boost the moral of America - French Select

Donald Trump will get to host a large military parade in Washington, but without tanks.

The parade, the first major one in the US capital since 1991, will take place on November 11 in a salute to veterans, according to a Pentagon planning memo.

General Joe Dunford, who chairs the Joint Chiefs of Staff, wrote in the memo: "This parade will focus on the contributions of our veterans throughout the history of the US military, starting from the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812 to today, with an emphasis on the price of freedom."

But he said there would be "wheeled vehicles only, no tanks" in order to protect the roads of Washington. He added that "consideration must be given to minimise damage to local infrastructure".

Donald Trump watching the tanks roll by in France's Bastille Day military last July Credit: AFP More

There will be "a heavy air component at the end of the parade, to include older aircraft as available," meaning lots of fly overs by military aircraft, and that could include a plane used as Air Force One.

The parade route will stretch one mile from the White House to the US Capitol where Mr Trump, the commander-in-chief, will review his troops surrounded by veterans.

Female veterans will be highlighted and marchers representing previous wars will wear period uniforms, the memo said. It gave no details on weapons being displayed.

November 11, Remembrance Day, is known as Veterans Day in the US.

The last major military parade in Washington was after the Gulf War when missiles and tanks moved through the streets.

Mr Trump's parade will have air displays, similar to the ones he watched in the Bastille Day parade (pictured) Credit: Barcroft More

Mr Trump asked for the parade after being impressed by one he saw when he visited Paris for Bastille Day in July.

The White House budget director recently estimated the cost at between $10 million and $30 million.

Washington's local council has opposed the plan for a 1.2-mile parade route also including Trump International Hotel, saying on Twitter: “Tanks but no tanks!"