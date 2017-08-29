Donald Trump corrected by Finnish president because he couldn't tell difference between two female reporters

Donald Trump managed to mix up two female reporters at a press conference on Monday, forcing the Finnish president Sauli Niinisto to explain that the women were not actually the same person.

As the leaders took questions from the press pool, Mr Niinisto called on a reporter.

“Again?” Mr Trump asked the Finnish president, mistakenly believing he had called on a reporter who had already asked a question. “You’re going to give her the same one?”

“No, she is not the same lady,” Mr Niinisto replied, to the amusement of the two journalists.

“We have a lot of blonde women in Finland,” one of the reporters added, as Mr Trump laughed.

A PBS reporter pointed out on Twitter that the two reporters do not look alike, despite both having blonde hair.

THIS. The Finnish journalists @potus had trouble telling apart. They are def. 2 diff. people. So glad I met @maria_annala + @vilenpaula. pic.twitter.com/gthZWwiiJa — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) August 28, 2017

This is not the first awkward situation Mr Trump has been involved in when dealing with the international media.

In June, the president interrupted a call with the new prime minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar to compliment a member of the Irish press, who was in the room at the time.

“Well, we have a lot of your Irish press watching us,” he said to Mr Varadkar, in front of reporters.

Mr Trump then pointed to journalist Caitriona Perry and called her over to speak to him.

“Where are you from? We have all of this beautiful Irish press,” he said.

“She had a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well,” the President then told Mr Varadkar.