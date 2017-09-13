Donald Trump’s corporate biography drops Barack Obama birther reference

Donald Trump’s involvement with the birther movement, which centred around the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born in the United States, has been removed from his corporate biography.

The line, which has been included in the President's biography since 2015, was removed at some point between 13 January and 24 January this year, by the Trump Organisation.

The US President had repeatedly and publicly claimed that he doubted his White House predecessor was born in the US.

On multiple occasions he challenged Mr Obama to release his birth certificate, which he eventually did.

The long form version showed he was born in Hawaii. Mr Trump finally stopped the accusations in September 2016.

His role in the conspiracy theory was previously mentioned in his corporate biography but it has now been removed completely.

"In 2011, after failed attempts by both Senator McCain and Hillary Clinton, Mr Trump single handedly forced President Obama to release his birth certificate, which was lauded by large segments of the political community," the biography used to say, according to CNN.

The rationale behind the change is not yet clear but during his presidential campaign Mr Trump attempted to distance himself from the theory. Instead he claimed that Hillary Clinton was responsible for it.

The Independent has contacted the Trump Organisation for a comment but none had arrived at the time of publication.