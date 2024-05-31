Donald Trump conviction letters: Kim Reynolds 'cheapens all democratic institutions'

Once again an elected leader of Iowa called the trial of Donald Trump a sham. Gov. Kim Reynolds joins Attorney General Brenna Bird in citing no evidence to back up that statement.

As Iowans, we want our elected leaders to make public statements that are based on objective facts. We are not stupid. If a leader is going to make a statement, tell us why the statement is being made. Our intelligence is insulted when there is no factual evidence to back up a controversial statement. We want our leaders to be leaders, not political hacks.

Governor, please give us a reason to believe in you, not reasons to doubt you. Iowans deserve better!

Mark Scherer, Johnston

Trump will win again in spite of this illegitimate prosecution

I suspect your “letters to the editor” mailbox will be deluged with cries of joy from your many left-leaning, Trump-hating readers.

In the interest of preempting the “pile on” of celebrants, I suggest the Democrats prepare for a severe disappointment in the November presidential election. Lest they forget, President Donald Trump was leading in most legitimate polls prior to this kangaroo court conviction. And a reminder to the 2016 presidential election where Hillary Clinton was ahead in many polls, and Trump won.

The 2016 polls were skewed as a result of many people not responding honestly to the pollsters because they were reluctant to admit their support of Trump and his policies. Well, the current polling, where Trump is already ahead, may be inaccurate for the same reason. And, if so, Trump will win by a landslide.

Many voters on the left realize what a travesty this conviction represents. The whole trial and the actions of the judge and jury portray a sad day for America and America will respond accordingly. You heard it here first.

Stu Bassman, West Des Moines

Iowa Republicans get behind a convicted felon

Donald Trump was declared guilty on 34 counts in New York.

He is now a convicted felon. Where does the Iowa attorney general stand now?

As an Iowan, I was ashamed to have our attorney general pander to her political aspirations and back a presidential candidate who lacked a moral compass. And in doing so, show her lack of moral character.

Lorraine Riseley, Des Moines

Kim Reynolds stokes division with her false statements

Where does the division in our country come from?

It comes from our governor and other Republican officials criticizing the verdict in the Donald Trump falsifying records and breaking campaign finance laws case (covered in the media as the "hush money" case). It comes from the Republicans constantly calling Trump's trial a sham and blaming President Joe Biden for everything even those this was a state case, not a federal one. It comes from Trump telling lies to rally his supporters. It comes from "Fox News" repeating all the false information. If Trump really believed that he is innocent, he should have testified under oath about what makes him innocent.

I agree that we do need to save our democracy, and the first step is to defeat Trump.

Jean Richey, West Des Moines

GOP must not move forward with a felon as their nominee

If the Republican Party actually nominates Donald Trump to run as its nominee for president, it is the final debasement, abandonment of principles, and loss of respect for the foundation of our country by a once-honorable political party.

Robert Runge, Des Moines

Iowa Republicans abandon any pretense of respecting courts, elections

Iowa's elected Republicans have now shown they have no respect for average working American. They have slammed the indictments and now the convictions of the former president. Average working people heard the evidence and returned the indictments, and now average Americans heard the evidence, deliberated and returned a guilty verdict on all 34 counts.

For Republicans, it seems, the systems of elections and justice work only when they win. The Republican Party leadership is now full in on autocracy. No longer do they support the Constitution or do they regard their oath of office as a binding statement.

I hope that working Iowans will fully consider these facts in November.

Rickey Woody, Clive

Trump should point a finger at himself

Dear President Trump: Yes, everything you said after being convicted of 34 felonies is true. The country is going to hell, but I believe you are the one who started us in that direction.

Typically, you refused to take responsibility for your actions and the negative effects that have resulted.

Wasn’t it your crooked business dealings that led to a significant civil trial judgement? After the most secure and accurate elections in 2020, whose result you could not abide, you publicly groveled for more votes in Georgia. Finally, Mr. Trump, you wrongfully left office with many classified documents. What were your intentions with those? So you see, you have brought all this on yourself.

A leader who lies, cheats and never does the standup thing is not a leader I want trying to steer the ship of America in the right direction. You are a spoiled rich kid. I don’t see how any woman could vote for you. I hope we come to our collective senses before November and we certify, once again, that you are a loser.

Gary Anderson, Johnston

Did Kim Reynolds and Brenna Bird call New York jurors partisan hacks?

How irresponsible and disturbing it is for the top lawyer and the governor of this state to call the conviction of former President Donald Trump on 34 felonies a sham? They can express their disappointment, but undermining an above-board state process, and disparaging those 12 jurors as part of a corrupt weaponization of the judiciary, cheapens all democratic institutions.

John Clingan, Des Moines

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Praise of Donald Trump by Kim Reynolds disrespects courts