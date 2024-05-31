Donald Trump is a convicted felon. Here's what happens next

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been referred to as a business mogul, TV personality, Commander in Chief and now — after a New York jury found him guilty Thursday of falsifying business records — you can add "convicted felon" to his list of many titles. It's the first time in American history a former president has been found guilty of committing such crimes.

Here's a roundup of what we know so far about Trump's chances of going to prison, how Kentucky politicians are reacting to the news as well as what this could spell for Trump's reelection chances in November.

What was Donald Trump found guilty of doing?

Trump was found guilty of committing 34 felonies in his New York criminal hush money trial. He was convicted of falsifying business records to hide $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

How did Trump respond?

"This was a rigged decision, right from day one," Trump told reporters at the courthouse on Thursday less than an hour after being found guilty and echoing past comments the Republican has made designed to brace voters for the possibility of a guilty verdict. He called the outcome a "disgrace" and vowed to keep fighting his conviction.

“This is far from over,” Trump said. “We’ll keep fighting. We’ll fight to the end, and we’ll win because our country has gone to hell.”

What are Kentucky politicians saying about the Trump verdict?

Several of the state's Republican lawmakers criticized the validity of the trial, with U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell saying he expected Trump to win an appeal.

"These charges never should have been brought in the first place. I expect the conviction to be overturned on appeal," said U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell in a social media post Thursday night.

These charges never should have been brought in the first place. I expect the conviction to be overturned on appeal. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 31, 2024

"How long can our Republic survive once partisans have taken over the judicial process?" Sen. Rand Paul said in a social media post, calling Thursday "a sad day for America."

How long can our Republic survive once partisans have taken over the judicial process? This verdict will tragically undermine Americans’ confidence in impartial justice. A sad day for America… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 30, 2024

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey, a Democrat from Louisville, said in a statement to The Courier Journal that Trump is unfit to serve in office.

“A New York jury has spoken; Donald Trump is the first former president to be convicted of a felony (34 to be exact). In America, no one is above the law," McGarvey said. "Donald Trump, the convicted felon, is the presumptive Republican nominee for president and he is unfit to serve in any public office, especially President of the United States.”

Trump guilty verdict: Kentucky politicians react

When will Trump be sentenced?

Trump's sentencing is tentatively scheduled for July 11 by Judge Juan Merchan. The presumptive GOP presidential nominee is out free at least until then.

Could Trump go to prison?

Yes, Trump faces prison time. Prosecutors were able to prove to the jury the purpose of falsifying Trump's business records was to commit or conceal another crime. That elevates each of the 34 counts to a felony, and each felony carries a maximum sentence of four years. However, New York caps such sentencing for the type of felonies Trump faced, which are Class E felonies, at 20 years.

Can Trump still run for president?

Yes, Trump can still run for president. The U.S. Constitution does not prohibit convicted felons from the executive office. The only three requirements for being president are: the candidate must be a "natural born" citizen, at least 35 years old and a resident of U.S. for at least 14 years.

Trump still faces criminal prosecution in three more cases

Trump's legal woes are hardly over. He still faces criminal charges in three other cases, two of which for allegedly trying to steal the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden.

So far, Trump has racked up 88 criminal counts, including the 34 in Manhattan that he was convicted of Thursday by a jury. That leaves 54 counts between the three other cases, two of them in federal court that were brought by special counsel Jack Smith on behalf of the Justice Department.

One of those involves the retention of classified documents. The other federal case overseen by Smith accuses Trump of trying to subvert the 2020 election results.

The fourth case, in Fulton County, Ga., accuses Trump and 14 co-defendants — including some of his former lawyers, and administration aides — of trying to overturn Trump's loss in the Peach State in 2020.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in all of the cases. None of them have trial dates scheduled, and legal experts largely concur that it's unlikely that any will begin before election day on Nov. 5, a likely rematch between Biden and Trump as the presumptive Republican nominee.

Recap: Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in historic NY hush money trial

Aysha Bagchi, Bart Jansen, David Jackson, Kinsey Crowley and Josh Meyer with USA TODAY contributed to this article.

Keisha Rowe, Rebecca Grapevine, Hannah Pinski with the Louisville Courier Journal also contributed.

John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Donald Trump is a convicted felon. Here's what happens next