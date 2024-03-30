What do Donald Trump and I have in common? The National Enquirer.

I have very little in common with Donald Trump, except for one guilty little secret. I confess: Like the embattled ex-president, I was once smitten by the National Enquirer, the infamous supermarket tabloid that once starred on newsstands.

For those too young to remember the heyday of the Enquirer (it peaked at 5.7 million readers per week in 1978), think of it as the TMZ of its era. Like TMZ, the Enquirer excelled at uncovering and publicizing juicy scandals; like TMZ, the Enquirer brazenly paid for some tips and interviews, a practice strictly verboten in mainstream journalism.

The Enquirer always had a crush on Trump, putting him on its cover repeatedly over the years. He, apparently, returned the favor by playing ball with them. As a result, the former president will stand trial next month in a Manhattan courtroom for criminal charges stemming from a secret $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The payment, made by Trump fixer Michael Cohen, was allegedly to keep Daniels from revealing a tryst with Trump in the National Enquirer, as part of a tabloid practice known as “catch and kill.”

Trump faces 34 felony charges and, if convicted, a maximum sentence of four years in prison. The trial will feature a parade of colorful witnesses, including Daniels, Cohen and former Enquirer publisher David Pecker, and it's certain to propel the Enquirer and its controversial practices back into the spotlight.

Back in the day, many people with newsy secrets blabbed to the Enquirer in exchange for a healthy cash infusion. A friend at law school in Ann Arbor always advised us to "show ‘em George," meaning that if you ponied up a little extra money at a restaurant or hotel, you’d get better service. Well, the Enquirer showed ‘em Benjamins, sometimes lots of them, to spill the beans on its pages. For the most part, this brought them opprobrium in the world of journalism. But at times, you couldn’t help but root for them.

The Enquirer was our Bible

When I first encountered the Enquirer, as a teen in an Oak Park supermarket, it wasn’t love at first sight. In fact, I thought of it as a decidedly down-market publication. I was charmed by its classier competitor, People magazine, which would come roaring out of the gate in 1974.

Soon after, I even published my own mock scandal sheet, Lilly’s Little Libels – the celebrities were my Oak Park friends – while I was supposed to be studying torts in law school.

I made a professional course correction, heading to J-School at Columbia University in 1982 to learn the rules of high-minded journalism. (True to form, I wrote a perfectly awful thesis called “The Gossip Industry,” which I dearly hope no longer exists. The seeds of my tabloid infatuation were present even then.)

By the next decade, the Enquirer was flying high. During the O.J. Simpson trial, the feisty tabloid kept out-scooping what Sarah Palin would someday call “the lamestream media.” I was working for the mainstream-iest of mainstream publications, Time magazine, and in those circles, the Enquirer was a pariah – or a guilty pleasure.

To acknowledge the Enquirer’s victories took nerve.

David Margolick, a talented New York Times reporter whom I met at U-M when he was a Michigan Daily photographer, had the temerity to treat the Enquirer with respect, and the journalistic blowback was immediate. He bravely wrote in October 1994 that it was required reading for the Simpson case. He cited the Enquirer as a source in a story of his, writing “mainstream reporters may grumble about its checkbook journalism, laugh patronizingly at its hyperbole, talk vaguely about inaccuracies. But always, they look at it.”

I sure did.

While doing law reporting for the O.J. Simpson story from Manhattan for Time, I’d run down the street to my newsstand on West 72nd Street in front of Gray’s Papaya to get the Enquirer as soon as it hit the newsstand, or down to Grand Central Station to get it even earlier. The O.J. trial had become a bit of a cult, and the Enquirer was our Bible.

Scrappy underdog to creeper boyfriend

At the height of the trial – and my crush on the Enquirer – I even managed to wangle a trip down to the Enquirer's headquarters in Lantana, Florida, to rub elbows with its editors and reporters. The result was a cover story in the May/June 1995 issue of the Columbia Journalism Review entitled, “The Dash for Trash: Keeping Up with the Enquirer.”

I wrote, “The nature of the National Enquirer, its renegade spirit as well as its quirky charm, creeps up on one slowly.”

Particularly impressive was David Perel, the senior editor leading the Enquirer’s Simpson coverage. Perel, who started his career at The Washington Post before going tabloid, struck me as a hard-charging, smart, tough journalist. He became the editor-in-chief of the Enquirer in 2001.

In 1994, the cover of the National Enquirer boasted that it had the "largest circulation of any paper in America."

OK, I’ll admit it. At that point, I was just about ready to run away with the circus and move to Lantana. I had fallen in love with the tough, no-apologies journalism of the Enquirer, and I became almost comfortable with the staff's insistence that they only paid for verifiable and credible information.

But soon, I came to my senses. My ardor cooled, and I turned my attention back to the journalistic norms I had been taught at the J-School.

My last dalliance with Tabloid America was in 2010, when I wrote an approving story about the Enquirer’s latest scoops, regarding John Edwards and Tiger Woods.

Afterwards, David Pecker, the former Enquirer publisher who will be testifying in the Trump trial, sent me a huge bouquet of flowers, which made me squirm. It didn’t help that they were delivered to my office at Time. For weeks, my boss jokingly called Pecker my “boyfriend.”

It was time to break up with the Enquirer.

Trump and the Enquirer, both on the skids

I was gobsmacked when I first heard about the Trump hush-money case. I had seen the tabloid as a scrappy underdog that broke real news, even if it occasionally flouted journalistic ethics. But clearly, I hadn’t seen the whole show.

There were darker things going on at the Enquirer than I ever could have dreamed of.

Ammy, the proprietor of this Manhattan newsstand, says he doesn't sell many National Enquirers these days.

It has been years since I’ve read the Enquirer, but to get ready for the first hearing in the Trump trial, set for last Monday, I ran down West 72nd to my favorite newsstand. Ammy, the vendor, started our conversation by bemoaning the state of the magazine business, which has fallen on hard times.

Time, my beloved former employer, now only comes out every other week; other weeklies have just disappeared.

Of course, Ammy added, the newsstand does a brisk business in New Yorkers and New York magazine, publications you can read without hiding the cover. And how is the Enquirer doing? Barely a sale, said Ammy. That’s true everywhere, it seems. Circulation now is a paltry 97,000.

Ouch.

I’m guessing Donald Trump, as his trial nears with jury selection on April 15, wishes he had never made the acquaintance of David Pecker and the Enquirer. We’ll all know soon enough what that is going to cost him.

Personally, I don’t regret my younger enthusiasm for the Enquirer. I met capable journalists there with ethics – just different ethics than my own. Yes, I was naive: This is a cautionary tale about where loosened ethics can take you. But I don’t regret my trip to Lantana. I wanted to see things up close. As their old slogan used to say, “Enquiring minds want to know.”

Andrea Sachs grew up in Oak Park and attended the University of Michigan and the University of Michigan Law School. She spent nearly 30 years as a reporter at Time magazine. This column originally appeared in the Detroit Free Press.

