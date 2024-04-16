Donald Trump is coming to Wilmington. Here’s what you need to know

Presidential candidate Donald Trump will be in Wilmington this weekend, the New Hanover County GOP announced Monday.

The Tar Heel state's purple status has garnered big attention this election cycle. With several visits from the Biden administration and Trump, North Carolina has served as fertile campaigning ground in 2024.

The former president's visit to Wilmington comes during a busy time for Trump in the courts. On Monday, Trump's hush money trial began in New York.

More: The Wilmington area has more unaffiliated voters than ever before. How do parties reach them?

When is Donald Trump coming to Wilmington?

Saturday, April 20

What time is the rally?

The doors will open at 3 p.m. and the event is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Where is the rally taking place?

At the Aero Center in Wilmington. The address is 1830 Flightline Road, Wilmington.

Where can I get tickets to the rally?

You can get tickets at the New Hanover County GOP website.

Facebook

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Donald Trump coming to Wilmington, NC: How to get tickets