Donald Trump says Colin Kaepernick should perhaps ‘find a country that works better for him’

Donald Trump fired back at football star Colin Kaepernick on Monday, suggesting in a radio interview that the San Francisco 49ers quarterback find a new country if he isn’t happy with the United States.

“I think it’s — personally — not a good thing,” Trump said on the “Dori Monson Show” on Monday, as BuzzFeed reported. “I think it’s a terrible thing, and you know, maybe he should find a country that works better for him. Let him try. It won’t happen,” the Republican presidential nominee continued.

Kaepernick ignited a firestorm last Friday by refusing to stand during the national anthem when it was played before the 49ers game against the Green Bay Packers.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick explained to NFL Media in an interview published Saturday.

The quarterback subsequently made it clear that he is neither a fan of Trump nor Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“I think the two presidential candidates that we currently have also represent the issues that we have in this country right now,” Kaepernick said Sunday, according to CBS Sports.

“You have Hillary [Clinton], who has called black teens or black kids super predators. You have Donald Trump, who is openly racist.”

On Monday, the White House also weighed in on the controversy. During a regular media briefing, President Obama’s top spokesman, Josh Earnest, called Kaepernick’s stance “objectionable,” but Earnest also defended Kaepernick’s right to protest.