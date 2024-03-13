Donald Trump clinches GOP nomination
Former President Trump is projected to win the GOP primary in Washington, thereby clinching the Republican presidential nomination and setting him up for a rematch against President Biden, according to Decision Desk HQ. Trump is expected to notch at least 1,215 delegates — the minimum number needed to secure the Republican nod. Ahead of the Tuesday primaries, Trump had been awarded 1,077 delegates, according to DDHQ, meaning that he needed at least 138 delegates. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on March 12, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/politics/trump-clinches-gop-nomination/