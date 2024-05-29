Donald Trump claims he doesn’t know what the charges against him are
Andrew Weissmann, MSNBC Legal Analyst, Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, Harry Litman, Former U.S. Attorney and Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to some of the behavior Donald Trump exhibited in the immediate aftermath of the jury going into deliberations to decide his fate, claiming he didn’t know what he was being charged with and comparing himself to Mother Teresa.