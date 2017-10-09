Donald Trump claims he came up with the term 'fake news'

It is no mystery that Donald Trump has a high opinion of himself.

In May this year, for instance, he took credit for coining the famed economic phrase 'prime the pump'.

And now, Trump maintains he invented the word 'fake'.

In an interview with former Republican candidate Mike Huckabee on Christian TV network Trinity Broadcasting, the US president said:

Just listen and cry:

Trump is probably referring to 'fake news', his favourite buzzword and the main topic he tweets about.

Thankfully, Merriam-Webster is here to once again debunk the president's absurdities:

Our research traces 'fake news' back to at least 1890. But we won't be adding the term to the dictionary…yet. https://t.co/obsCKNu3RH — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 8, 2017

'Fake news' popped up at the end of the 19th century and is used "to describe a political story which is seen as damaging to an agency, entity, or person" though that is in no way restricted to politics and "seems to have currency in terms of general news," Merriam-Webster writes.

Last month, Dictionary.com added 'fake news' to its online list.