Donald Trump celebrated his 78th birthday by charging followers to wish him well

Donald Trump turned 78 years old on Friday, surrounded by loyal fans (who he charged to be there) for a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida.

77 was a big year for the candidate — he clinched the Republican nomination for president a third time, racked up 34 felony convictions, and lost his right to serve as a business executive in his home state of New York.

While Trump would prefer his advanced age go unnoticed, crowds of supporters have been singing “Happy Birthday” to him all week.

“You know, there’s a certain point at which you don’t want to hear ‘Happy Birthday,’” Trump reportedly told a Las Vegas crowd last weekend, with a mug on his face. “You just want to pretend the day doesn’t exist.”

If elected, Donald Trump, like his opponent, would be the oldest person to ever be inaugurated as president. While many outlets have focused on Biden’s age, and gaffes, Trump’s mental fitness and health issues have also drawn media attention, especially after spending six weeks falling asleep in court almost daily.

President Joe Biden wished the former president a happy birthday on X, poking fun at his opponent’s age and his own.

“Take it from one old guy to another: Age is just a number,” Biden wrote alongside a comparison between the two candidates’ records.

It wasn’t the first time Biden jabbed Trump on the age issue, quipping about their three-year gap back at the 2024 Correspondents’ Dinner.

“Of course, the 2024 elections are in full swing and, yes, age is an issue,” he said. “I’m a grown man, running against a six-year-old.”

Others celebrated Trump on his special day, including NBC’s Jimmy Fallon, who gifted the former president with a scorching roast during his monologue.

“Down at Mar-a-Lago, they’re planning a big party with candy ankle monitors and a bouncy jailhouse,” the “Tonight Show” host joked.