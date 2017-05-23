    Donald Trump calls Manchester attackers 'evil losers'

    Donald Trump expressed his "deepest condolences" to the victims of the Manchester Arena suicide attack that killed 22 people. 

    At a press conference in Bethlehem with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, Trump said: 

    “So many young and beautiful and innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won't call them monsters because they would like that term, they would think that's great name. I will call them from now on, losers, because that's what they are: they're losers. And we'll have more of them, but they're losers, just remember that."

    Earlier, First Lady Melania Trump expressed her condolences:

