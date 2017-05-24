Donald Trump calls Kim Jong-un a 'madman with nuclear weapons' in call with Rodrigo Duterte

Donald Trump called North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a “madman with nuclear weapons” in a phone call with President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines.

A transcript of the controversial phone call, obtained by multiple news outlets, suggests the two leaders spoke extensively about North Korea and the possibility of a nuclear attack.

“We can’t let a madman with nuclear weapons on the loose like that. We have a lot of firepower, more than he has, times 20 — but we don’t want to use it,” Mr Trump said at one point.

Mr Duterte, who has been condemned by human rights groups for promoting violence in the name of public safety, called Mr Kim “unstable”, and warned that he has “a dangerous toy in his hands which could create so much agony and suffering for all of mankind”.

The President added that the Philippines are increasingly fearful of the leader, as they are “in striking distance” of his rockets.

Mr Trump responded by bragging about America’s “firepower,” telling Mr Duterte, “We have two submarines – the best in the world”.

Both men agreed that China had an important role to play in the situation.

Mr Trump had previously said he would be “honoured” to meet Mr Jong-un, under the right circumstances.

“If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honoured to do it,” he told Bloomberg News.

US defence intelligence officers have declined to estimate when North Korea could develop a missile capable of reaching the US, but Defence Intelligence Agency Director Vincent Stewart on Tuesday called the possibility “inevitable".

"If left on its current trajectory the regime will ultimately succeed in fielding a nuclear-armed missile capable of threatening the United States homeland," Mr Stewart said.

Senior Trump administration officials told The Washington Post that the US President's call with Mr Duterte was his attempt at “rallying as much support as he can on North Korea”.

“Regional support is extremely meaningful. This is how he’s trying to proactively manage a very difficult situation,” the official said.

The call nonetheless drew criticism, with some accusing Mr Duterte of being responsible for the deaths of thousands in the country's “war on drugs”. Human Rights Watch has accused Philippine police of falsifying evidence to justify more than 7,000 killings in the drug crackdown.

Mr Duterte, who previously promised to “kill all” the country’s criminals, claims these killings were carried out by lawless vigilantes.

According to the call transcript, Mr Trump praised the country’s war on drugs, calling it an “unbelievable job”.

“Many countries have the problem, we have a problem, but what a great job you are doing and I just wanted to call and tell you that,” Mr Trump said, adding that former President Barack Obama “did not understand that, but I understand that and we have spoken about this before”.

Mr Duterte on Wednesday placed Mindanao, a group of islands in the Philippines, under martial law – suspending the writ of habeas corpus and ordering the military to embargo the islands. He later warned he may extend martial law to the entire country.