Donald Trump, on break from trial, in attendance as son Barron graduates high school

Donald Trump attended this morning's graduation ceremony at Oxbridge Academy where he watched his youngest son, Barron, accept his high school diploma.

The former president and current presumptive Republican nominee for president was able to attend the ceremony as proceedings in his New York business fraud trial were suspended today by the presiding judge. Later today, however, Trump is expected to jet off to Minnesota to speak at GOP dinner this evening.

Barron's graduation became a headline after Trump fumed last month that he would not be able to attend the event because of the trial in which he is accused of falsifying records to conceal an alleged 2016 hush money payment to a porn star who said she had a sexual encounter with him. Trump has pleaded not guilty and has denied he had sex with the actress, Stormy Daniels.

Barron Trump was also briefly in the spotlight last week when he was chosen to be a delegate at this July's Republican National Convention. But on May 10, his mother, former first lady Melania Trump, said Barron declined the offer due to prior commitments.

What we know: Barron Trump graduates from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach

Former President Trump and wife Melania attend the high school graduation ceremony of their son, Barron, at Oxbridge Academy on Friday, May 17, 2024 in West Palm Beach.

Because of the growing attention on the Trumps and the graduation, Oxbridge sent out a notice this week reminding the public the event was private and by invitation-only in asking the media and onlookers to keep away.

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Donald Trump at Barron's high school graduation