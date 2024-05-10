Donald Trump: “[Biden] lies about everything, including his golf game. ... He can't hit a ball 100 yards.”

Donald Trump on Friday complained that President Joe Biden was lying about inflation numbers during their presidencies — and took a shot at his golf game.

“Right here, Biden made a claim that inflation under Trump was 9%, when it wasn’t; it was a tiny fraction. It was 1.4% and actually going down. But we had essentially almost no inflation, but we had 9% inflation — and that's a fake number because not everything was included — with Biden,” the presumptive Republican presidential nominee said about his likely Democratic opponent outside his New York hush money criminal trial. “And if you add it all up, I think it's a 50% inflation tax. I call it the ‘Biden Inflation Tax.'

“So, he lies, and he lies about everything, including his golf game. Because he can't hit a ball. He can't hit a ball 100 yards.”

Inflation was consistently low during Trump’s presidency, but it was actually at an average of 1.9% during his time in office. Biden’s, by comparison, is at 5.7%, as of data from February.